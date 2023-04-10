Ex-Rabo PE exec floating large agri-infra fund

Rajesh Srivastava, former managing director of private equity investor Rabo Equity Advisors, is set to launch a food and agri-infrastructure dedicated fund, after recently taking control of the asset management platform floated by Centrum Group over six years ago. Srivastava is currently the chairman of Prowess Advisors, an investment banking and ......