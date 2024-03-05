Exly, three others raise early-stage funding

Vrinda Singhal (R) and Deepender Singh, co-founders, Swizzle

Business tools provider Exly, community platform Hack2Skill, startup Vijya Fintech and beverage brand Swizzle raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Exly has raised $6.2 million (Rs 51.4 crore) in a funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from existing investors Mayfield India and Venture Highway.

The startup will use the funding for product development and customer acquisition, according to its statement.

Advertisement

The startup was founded in 2018 by Suyash Sinha, Sidharth Rawat and Akhil Tripathi and was previously operating as MyScoot. Exly is an all-in-one business platform built for knowledge businesses, coaches, trainers and course creators to start, sell, market and manage their programmes.

It had earlier raised $1.8 million in a seed funding round from Lightspeed India, Venture Highway and May and was also a part of the Y-combinator Winter 2019 batch and had raised $1,50,000 from the accelerator program.

Swizzle

Swizzle has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from a host of angel investors including existing investor Monika Rao, along with Akshay Singhal of Log9 Materials. The round saw new investors like Deepak Gambhir and Sri Harsha Thota as well.

Advertisement

The funds will be used for hiring talent, product expansion, quality control, expansion of its distribution network along with branding and marketing.

Bengaluru-based Swizzle offers ready-to-drink (RTD) mocktails in different flavors, that are 100% vegan and artificial ingredients-free. Besides selling to customers directly through its website, Swizzle is currently available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, JioMart, Flipkart, and Swiggy-Mini, and has plans to partner with express delivery platforms like Instamart and Blinkit as well.

Advertisement

Hack2Skill has secured $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a funding round, which saw a mix of debt and equity infusion from Recur Club and deeptech-focused venture capital firm Spring Ventures. The exact split of the investment was, however, not disclosed.

The startup will use the funds for product development, marketing and sales, according to its statement.

Founded by Samkit Sharma, Hack2Skill is a technology-focused community platform for startups, corporate professionals, freelancers, and student developers, who work in the areas of augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), blockchain, machine learning, Web 3.0, artificial intelligence (AI), amongst others.

Advertisement

The platform organises hackathons, workshops and bootcamps on its platform and has partnered with SBI Bank to execute hackathons focused on online fraud.

Vijya Fintech has raised $844,335 (Rs 7 crore) in an extended angel round from Lemon Tech, Lemon Emerging Ventures, Veloce Fintech and undisclosed angel investors from the US.

Advertisement

The startup has thus raised Rs 15 crore in its angel round. In 2022, the startup raised Rs 8 crore from BP Equities Pvt. Ltd., Narola Infotech Solutions LLP, Sagar Investments India, GK Globas LLP and others.

The funds from this round will be utilized for go-to-market strategies and to expand market reach.

Vijya Fintech is a Surat-based financial intermediary that provides panoramic wealth management software solutions with multi-asset execution and reporting capabilities. It claims to work with over 2,500 financial intermediaries.

Share article on Leave Your Comments