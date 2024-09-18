Shell-backed Orb Energy starts Series D fundraising, aims $48 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Shell-backed Orb Energy starts Series D fundraising, aims $48 mn

By Malvika Maloo

  • 18 Sep 2024
Premium
Shell-backed Orb Energy starts Series D fundraising, aims $48 mn
Damian Miller, chief executive, Orb Energy

British oil major Shell-backed Orb Energy, which is an integrated solar energy solutions provider, has initiated the process for its Series D round of funding, a top executive told VCCircle.   The Bengaluru-based company, which provides end-to-end solar power solutions, including manufacturing, designing, installing, servicing and financing of solar panels for its ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Shell-backed Orb Energy starts Series D fundraising, aims $48 mn

Infrastructure

Shell-backed Orb Energy starts Series D fundraising, aims $48 mn

KKR-backed Livspace's topline rises 21% in FY24, EBITDA loss halves

Infrastructure

KKR-backed Livspace's topline rises 21% in FY24, EBITDA loss halves

KfW's unit plans to double India investment to $1 bn

Finance

KfW's unit plans to double India investment to $1 bn

KKR-backed Hero Future Energies announces mega investment plan

Infrastructure

KKR-backed Hero Future Energies announces mega investment plan

South African PE Metier strikes seventh bet from sustainability-focused fund

Infrastructure

South African PE Metier strikes seventh bet from sustainability-focused fund

Pro
Electric mobility company JBM gets $100 mn commitment from offshore investors

Infrastructure

Electric mobility company JBM gets $100 mn commitment from offshore investors

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW