Shell-backed Orb Energy starts Series D fundraising, aims $48 mn

Premium Damian Miller, chief executive, Orb Energy

British oil major Shell-backed Orb Energy, which is an integrated solar energy solutions provider, has initiated the process for its Series D round of funding, a top executive told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based company, which provides end-to-end solar power solutions, including manufacturing, designing, installing, servicing and financing of solar panels for its ......