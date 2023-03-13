facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Exclusive: FabIndia backer Lighthouse hits first close of fourth India fund

Exclusive: FabIndia backer Lighthouse hits first close of fourth India fund

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 13 Mar 2023
Premium
Exclusive: FabIndia backer Lighthouse hits first close of fourth India fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Homegrown private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, the backer of companies such as Fabindia and Medikabazaar, has marked the first close of its fourth alternative investment vehicle, two people familiar with the development told VCCircle.  The consumer-focused PE firm hit the first close, a fundraising milestone that will allow it to start ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Sensex, Nifty slip to lowest in five months as banking shares sell off

Finance

Sensex, Nifty slip to lowest in five months as banking shares sell off

Funding in AI startups subdued, at over $50 bn in 2022

Finance

Funding in AI startups subdued, at over $50 bn in 2022

Premium
Exclusive: FabIndia backer Lighthouse hits first close of fourth India fund

Finance

Exclusive: FabIndia backer Lighthouse hits first close of fourth India fund

Kedaara buys majority stake in derma clinic chain, offers exit to early-stage backer

Healthcare

Kedaara buys majority stake in derma clinic chain, offers exit to early-stage backer

Govt aims rating upgrade citing better post-Covid economic conditions

Economy

Govt aims rating upgrade citing better post-Covid economic conditions

Premium
Rebel Foods, Dunzo backer Lightbox pushes new fund launch as focus shifts to exits

Finance

Rebel Foods, Dunzo backer Lightbox pushes new fund launch as focus shifts to exits

Advertisement