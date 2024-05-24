Exclusive: NeoGrowth backer LeapFrog set to bet on another Indian lender

Pro
LeapFrog Investments, a social impact-focused private equity investment firm that offers growth capital to companies operating in Asia and Africa, is set to expand its India financial services portfolio with a new bet, VCCircle has gathered. LeapFrog already counts Electronica Finance Ltd, Dvara KGFS, Northern Arc Capital, Shubham Housing Development Finance, ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.