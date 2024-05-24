Exclusive: NeoGrowth backer LeapFrog set to bet on another Indian lender

Pro Fernanda Lima (left), partner and co-head of LeapFrog’s Asian financial services team, and Stewart Langdon, partner and co-head of South Asian investments

LeapFrog Investments, a social impact-focused private equity investment firm that offers growth capital to companies operating in Asia and Africa, is set to expand its India financial services portfolio with a new bet, VCCircle has gathered. LeapFrog already counts Electronica Finance Ltd, Dvara KGFS, Northern Arc Capital, Shubham Housing Development Finance, ......