Exclusive: Manipal family office Claypond strikes control-oriented deal in healthcare

Premium Ranjan Pai

Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Group, which gave up control in its flagship enterprise Manipal Hospitals to Singapore’s state investment firm Temasek a year ago, has now inked a control-oriented deal in the healthcare space via its family investment office Claypond Capital, VCCircle has gathered. The family office - active in dealmaking after ......