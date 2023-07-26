Stay Home. Read Quality News
  Exclusive: Kerala hospital in talks with local, global PE firms for stake sale

Exclusive: Kerala hospital in talks with local, global PE firms for stake sale

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 26 Jul 2023
Exclusive: Kerala hospital in talks with local, global PE firms for stake sale
Credit: 123RF.com

Baby Memorial Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Kerala, is in talks with several private equity firms, including global investors, to raise its first external equity round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The Kozhikode-based healthcare provider is seeking external investment to fuel its expansion plans ......

