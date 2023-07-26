Exclusive: Kerala hospital in talks with local, global PE firms for stake sale

Premium
Baby Memorial Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Kerala, is in talks with several private equity firms, including global investors, to raise its first external equity round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Kozhikode-based healthcare provider is seeking external investment to fuel its expansion plans ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.