facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round

Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round

Premium
Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round
GSK Velu | Credit: GSK Velu/LinkedIn

Maxivision Eye Hospital is in an advanced stage of discussions with several private equity investors to raise a funding round, four individuals familiar with the matter told VCCircle.  The eyecare chain, led by serial healthcare entrepreneur and chairman GSK Velu, expects to close a deal soon, the people cited above said, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bain Capital scores modest returns from $265 mn India exit move

Finance

Bain Capital scores modest returns from $265 mn India exit move

Premium
Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round

Healthcare

Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round

Premium
Co-founder harmony: Pharmeasy's Parekh weighs in at VCCircle Founders' Forum

General

Co-founder harmony: Pharmeasy's Parekh weighs in at VCCircle Founders' Forum

Premium
Harsha Raghavan's PE firm Convergent takes a haircut from recent bet

Manufacturing

Harsha Raghavan's PE firm Convergent takes a haircut from recent bet

Warburg-backed boAt's FY23 revenue rises as audio, wearables sales soar

Consumer

Warburg-backed boAt's FY23 revenue rises as audio, wearables sales soar

Premium
Zigly's parent acquires Mumbai petcare startup

TMT

Zigly's parent acquires Mumbai petcare startup

Advertisement