Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round

Premium GSK Velu | Credit: GSK Velu/LinkedIn

Maxivision Eye Hospital is in an advanced stage of discussions with several private equity investors to raise a funding round, four individuals familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The eyecare chain, led by serial healthcare entrepreneur and chairman GSK Velu, expects to close a deal soon, the people cited above said, ......