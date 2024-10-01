Exclusive: General Atlantic-backed hospital chain eyes Punjab peer
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Exclusive: General Atlantic-backed hospital chain eyes Punjab peer

Exclusive: General Atlantic-backed hospital chain eyes Punjab peer

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 01 Oct 2024
Premium
Exclusive: General Atlantic-backed hospital chain eyes Punjab peer

Private equity firm General Atlantic-controlled regional hospital chain operator Ujala Cygnus is eyeing multiple acquisitions in Punjab and is in advanced talks with an Amritsar, Punjab-based company to get a toehold in the region, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The people, who didn’t wish to be ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: General Atlantic-backed hospital chain eyes Punjab peer

Healthcare

Exclusive: General Atlantic-backed hospital chain eyes Punjab peer

Pro
Temasek, TPG eye multibagger partial exits from Indian eyecare firm

Healthcare

Temasek, TPG eye multibagger partial exits from Indian eyecare firm

Premium
Exclusive: KKR changes tack to monetise JB Pharma bet as suitors balk at valuation ask

Healthcare

Exclusive: KKR changes tack to monetise JB Pharma bet as suitors balk at valuation ask

Premium
What are Carlyle-backed Sequent Scientific's plans after recent merger announcement?

Healthcare

What are Carlyle-backed Sequent Scientific's plans after recent merger announcement?

Qure.ai raises Series D funding led by Lightspeed, 360 ONE Asset

Healthcare

Qure.ai raises Series D funding led by Lightspeed, 360 ONE Asset

Everstone-backed medical devices maker Integris appoints new CEO

Healthcare

Everstone-backed medical devices maker Integris appoints new CEO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW