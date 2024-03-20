Exclusive: Astarc Group’s Naxnova acquires Belgium-based printed electronics firm

Premium Arne (L) and Ruben Casteleyn (R), founders, Quad; Salil Musale, MD, Naxnova

Astarc Group’s flagship company Naxnova, earlier known as Classic Stripes, has acquired a Belgium-based firm in a bid to strengthen its manufacturing know-how, and expand product range and market presence. Naxnova, which designs and makes decals, flexible 3D badges, smart surfaces and provides electronic solutions to original equipment manufacturers, acquired ......