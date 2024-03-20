facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Exclusive: Astarc Group’s Naxnova acquires Belgium-based printed electronics firm

Exclusive: Astarc Group’s Naxnova acquires Belgium-based printed electronics firm

By Malvika Maloo

  • 20 Mar 2024
Premium
Exclusive: Astarc Group’s Naxnova acquires Belgium-based printed electronics firm
Arne (L) and Ruben Casteleyn (R), founders, Quad; Salil Musale, MD, Naxnova

Astarc Group’s flagship company Naxnova, earlier known as Classic Stripes, has acquired a Belgium-based firm in a bid to strengthen its manufacturing know-how, and expand product range and market presence.   Naxnova, which designs and makes decals, flexible 3D badges, smart surfaces and provides electronic solutions to original equipment manufacturers, acquired ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Astarc Group's Naxnova acquires Belgium-based printed electronics firm

Manufacturing

Exclusive: Astarc Group's Naxnova acquires Belgium-based printed electronics firm

JSW Group-MG Motor venture aims to sell 1 mn EVs by 2030

Manufacturing

JSW Group-MG Motor venture aims to sell 1 mn EVs by 2030

Chiratae-backed Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks with Ashok Leyland

Manufacturing

Chiratae-backed Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks with Ashok Leyland

Premium
Advent International looks to stitch secondaries deal to exit packaging firm

Manufacturing

Advent International looks to stitch secondaries deal to exit packaging firm

Pro
Dani-sponsored Asiana fund pegs $200 mn valuation on IPO-bound company

Manufacturing

Dani-sponsored Asiana fund pegs $200 mn valuation on IPO-bound company

Govt approves new EV policy in boost to Tesla's market entry plans

Manufacturing

Govt approves new EV policy in boost to Tesla's market entry plans

Advertisement