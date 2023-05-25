Exclusive: Artha Venture Fund gearing up to float new investment vehicle

Premium Anirudh Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund

Sector-agnostic venture capital firm Artha Venture Fund is in the preliminary stages of planning its second micro-VC fund, a top executive told VCCircle. The firm’s plan to hit the road for a new fund comes after almost two years since it marked the final close of its first fund, which overshot its target corpus of Rs 200 crore and raised investor commitments of about Rs ......