Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia plans investment fund to back IPO-bound manufacturing firms
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia plans investment fund to back IPO-bound manufacturing firms

Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia plans investment fund to back IPO-bound manufacturing firms

By Aman Malik

  • 09 May 2024
Premium
Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia plans investment fund to back IPO-bound manufacturing firms
Credit: 123RF.com

A two-year-old investment bank founded by former Citibank executive Hemant Gadodia is set to roll out its maiden alternative investment fund that will bet on mid-sized manufacturing companies which are looking to list on the country’s stock exchanges.   The proposed Category-II AIF is likely to receive formal approval from the Securities ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia plans investment fund to back IPO-bound manufacturing firms

Finance

Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia plans investment fund to back IPO-bound manufacturing firms

Premium
Medu Capital's managing partner on exits, new fund, IRR and more

Finance

Medu Capital's managing partner on exits, new fund, IRR and more

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Finance

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Saudi Arabia's SMASCO aims to raise $240 mn via IPO

Finance

Saudi Arabia's SMASCO aims to raise $240 mn via IPO

Premium
Flutterwave backer LoftyInc courts offshore LP as it aims to quintuple AUM with new Africa VC fund

Finance

Flutterwave backer LoftyInc courts offshore LP as it aims to quintuple AUM with new Africa VC fund

Premium
Sub-Saharan Africa-focused private debt fund REGMIFA to get another cheque

Finance

Sub-Saharan Africa-focused private debt fund REGMIFA to get another cheque

Advertisement