Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia plans investment fund to back IPO-bound manufacturing firms

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

A two-year-old investment bank founded by former Citibank executive Hemant Gadodia is set to roll out its maiden alternative investment fund that will bet on mid-sized manufacturing companies which are looking to list on the country’s stock exchanges. The proposed Category-II AIF is likely to receive formal approval from the Securities ......