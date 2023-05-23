EV maker Omega in talks with PE funds, impact investors to raise $100 mn

Premium
Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) is in talks with a clutch of financial investors, including impact funds and global asset managers, to raise around $100 million (Rs 828 crore) and has hired an investment bank to formalise the process, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. Omega Seiki Mobility is part of Anglian Omega Group, an auto component manufacturer based ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.