EV maker Omega in talks with PE funds, impact investors to raise $100 mn

Premium Uday Narang, founder, Omega

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) is in talks with a clutch of financial investors, including impact funds and global asset managers, to raise around $100 million (Rs 828 crore) and has hired an investment bank to formalise the process, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. Omega Seiki Mobility is part of Anglian Omega Group, an auto component manufacturer based ......