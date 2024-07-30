Everything to know about portable air coolers

Portable air conditioners or portable ACs allow more flexibility than traditional window or split ACs. You can easily move around the portable AC and use the same appliance in different rooms of your home without much effort. You can pick it up and place it anywhere. But how do portable ACs work? What are its benefits? Let us understand it better.

Working of portable ACs

For practical purposes, a portable air cooler works like a window or split AC. It cools the air using an evaporator coil, condenser coil, and fan. However, the form is different. It is self-contained and an entirely portable unit. It need not be mounted anywhere, as you would do for window or split ACs.

Advertisement

An air cooler works by exhausting warm air, and this is no different for a portable AC. You need to attach the hose pipe to the rear of a portable AC, which carries moisture and heat out of the space. So, you need to be careful with the installation and set-up as you need a way to channel the hose to dump heat and moisture outdoors.

Once the portable air cooler is properly set-up, it cools and circulates cool air in the room like a window or split AC. They are generally energy-efficient too. This includes regularly servicing and periodically ensuring the AC gas is topped up ensuring the appliance continues cooling efficiently. Despite being like a basic air cooler concerning form and the ability to move the device around, a portable cooler is different.

A portable AC works like a normal AC and requires a complex process to effectively cool the space without the need for water. Meanwhile, an air cooler uses a larger quantity of water for the cooling process and works best with fresh air.

Advertisement

Benefits of portable ACs

Based on the design, a portable AC could either be light to lift and carry or rolled between rooms on wheels. So, you can use the same AC in different rooms whenever needed, thereby saving on the costs of buying multiple ACs. Portable ACs are also easy to set up and install. Since they are independent units, you simply need to plug them in with the exhaust pipe channelled outside through a small window gap.

This helps in spaces where installation is difficult. Some models are meant to be narrow and tower-like and, hence, conveniently positioned in the room. This promises targeted cooling.

Advertisement

Should you buy a portable AC?

Under specific circumstances, a portable air conditioner would be a better choice than a window or split AC. The portable air cooler price is competitive and ranges between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,000 and above. It is worth considering them if you want to use a single unit in different rooms or cannot install a window or split AC due to architectural or technical issues. Remember that potable ACs require a higher amperage power socket.

So, ensure the hose pipe can exhaust the heat and offer proper moisture for efficient functioning.

Advertisement

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments