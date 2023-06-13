Everyone made money from Ustraa, but VLCC shaved off much of its valuation

Premium
Last week, buyout major Carlyle-owned beauty and personal care brand VLCC struck a deal to acquire male grooming brand Ustraa. The cash-and-stock deal that was tilted towards the latter did brought gains, howsoever little, for all its financial backers that include Info Edge (India Ltd), 360 One (previously IIFL AMC) and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.