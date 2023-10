Everstone mulls another big-ticket portfolio exit

Premium Everstone co-founders Atul Kapur (left) and Sameer Sain | Credit: Everstone

Private equity firm Everstone Capital is planning to sell one of its investment platforms, stretching its monetization spree as it seeks to attract Limited Partners (LPs) for its fourth sector-agnostic fund. The Singapore-headquartered PE firm has been on the road for over two years now to raise as much as $950 ......