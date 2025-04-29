Everstone Capital set to onboard returning LP for fifth fund

Everstone co-founders Atul Kapur (left) and Sameer Sain | Credit: Everstone

Everstone Capital Partners Pte, a Singapore-headquartered private equity firm focused on India and southeast Asia, is set to onboard a returning limited partner (LP) for its fifth fund. The new fund will target mid-market companies across the region. Everstone Capital Partners, which is co-led by Sameer Sain and Atul Kapur, is expected ......