Everstone-backed agri warehousing firm Sohan Lal eyes fresh funding

Premium Sandeep Sabharwal, chief executive officer, SLCM

Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), which is among one of the pioneers in agri warehousing in India, is looking at a fresh fundraising round, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. In what could also provide its early backers an exit, SLCM is aiming to raise $48-60 million ......