VCCircle
  1. Home
  2. Manufacturing
Manufacturing
By
Everstone, TVS Capital-backed wind turbine firm in the NCLT dock
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

A Chennai-based wind turbine firm backed by Everstone Capital, TVS Capital and MCap Advisors has been admitted to the insolvency...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS