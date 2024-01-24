Eversource taps LP for green finance arm Ecofy

Premium Rajashree Nambiar, founder, Ecofy

Alternative investment firm Eversource Capital, which manages the climate-focused Green Growth Equity Fund, has tapped one of its limited partners to raise funding for its green finance platform Ecofy. Accretive Cleantech Finance Pvt. Ltd, a climate-focussed non-banking financial company (NBFC) that operates under the Ecofy banner, has raised Rs 90 crore ......