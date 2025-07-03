European VC firm Speedinvest to onboard key LP for first Africa-focused fund

Premium
Speedinvest, a European early-stage venture capital firm, is likely to get on board a key limited partner for its maiden Africa-focused fund that will back startups and small, medium-sized enterprises in the continent. The Vienna, Austria-headquartered VC firm, which manages assets worth €1 billion across 40 countries, is set to secure ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.