European Investment Bank weighs LP bets on Indian VC funds

Nina Fenton, Head of office for India and South Asia, EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) intends to make limited partner-style commitments to India-focused venture capital funds after backing a few private equity firms, a top executive at the European Union’s lending arm told VCCircle. The EIB, which has been active in India since 1993, has financed projects across transport, energy, agriculture, fisheries and forestry ......