facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • European Investment Bank weighs LP bets on Indian VC funds

European Investment Bank weighs LP bets on Indian VC funds

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 26 May 2023
Premium
European Investment Bank weighs LP bets on Indian VC funds
Nina Fenton, Head of office for India and South Asia, EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) intends to make limited partner-style commitments to India-focused venture capital funds after backing a few private equity firms, a top executive at the European Union’s lending arm told VCCircle.  The EIB, which has been active in India since 1993, has financed projects across transport, energy, agriculture, fisheries and forestry ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Gulf Digest: ZainTech buys cloud firm Adfolks; Baytonia, Lifemost, Clara get funding

TMT

Gulf Digest: ZainTech buys cloud firm Adfolks; Baytonia, Lifemost, Clara get funding

Premium
Deals Digest: Transaction value edges up as PhonePe, Chalo score big cheques

TMT

Deals Digest: Transaction value edges up as PhonePe, Chalo score big cheques

Sensex, Nifty end at highest in five months, led by IT stocks and Reliance

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end at highest in five months, led by IT stocks and Reliance

Residential property sales in Q1CY23 come in at over decade-high

Infrastructure

Residential property sales in Q1CY23 come in at over decade-high

Sequoia-backed MedGenome snaps up diagnostics firm

Healthcare

Sequoia-backed MedGenome snaps up diagnostics firm

Premium
How GIP expanded and then shrank its India infrastructure portfolio

Infrastructure

How GIP expanded and then shrank its India infrastructure portfolio

Advertisement