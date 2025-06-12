Ethnic wear brand Kisah snags angel funding, plans larger Series A round
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Ethnic wear brand Kisah snags angel funding, plans larger Series A round

Ethnic wear brand Kisah snags angel funding, plans larger Series A round

By Roshan Abraham

  • 12 Jun 2025
Ethnic wear brand Kisah snags angel funding, plans larger Series A round
Yash Sarawagi, founder and CEO, Kisah Apparels

Men’s ethnic wear brand Kisah Apparels Pvt Ltd said Thursday it has raised Rs 13 crore ($1.5 million) in an angel funding round as the company gears up for a larger Series A round of funding.

The current round was led by Wow! Momo founder Sagar Daryani, along with Apoorv Salarpuria of Salarpuria Investments, Shrachi Group CEO Rahul Todi, RDB Group CEO Vinod Dugar, and Inflection Point Ventures.

With the fresh capital, the company intends to scale its offline presence and direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations, as well as invest in brand-building. 

Advertisement

Kisah was founded by former investment banker Yash Sarawagi and former consultant Yashwi Ladasaria in 2018, who were later joined by Saurav Kothari. The Kolkata-based company started as a marketplace for ethnic wear, growing into an omnichannel brand.

“E-commerce gave us pan-India reach and deep customer insights, which are now fueling our D2C (direct-to-consumer) and offline growth—backed by data, customer pull, and positive cash flow at the company level,” said Sarawagi, who is also CEO of Kisah Apparels.

The company currently operates two offline retail stores and plans three more outlets across key cities. By 2029-30, the company aims to operate around 200 offline stores and projects revenue of Rs 500 crore. 

Advertisement

For the financial year ended March 2024, Kisah’s operating revenue rose 42% to Rs 25.4 crore with a net profit of 93 lakh. In the preceding fiscal year, the company reported revenue of Rs 17.8 crore with a profit of Rs 81 lakh, as per VCCEdge, the data intelligence platform of VCCircle. The company claims to have grown at 55-60% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) on a year-on-year basis over the last four years. Kisah expects to close the current financial year at an annual run rate of Rs 80 crore.  

Kisah Apparels Pvt LtdWow! MomoInflection Point Ventures

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments owner Orkla India files for IPO

Consumer

MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments owner Orkla India files for IPO

Premium
Occasion-wear label Koskii appoints banker to kick off new funding round

Consumer

Occasion-wear label Koskii appoints banker to kick off new funding round

BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery across India by March 2026, executive says

Consumer

BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery across India by March 2026, executive says

Premium
Searchlight: Snack brand Chheda Specialities sustains growth momentum in FY25

Consumer

Searchlight: Snack brand Chheda Specialities sustains growth momentum in FY25

Ride-hailing platform Rapido venturing into food delivery

Consumer

Ride-hailing platform Rapido venturing into food delivery

Stride Green, Khari Foods, two others raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Stride Green, Khari Foods, two others raise early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW