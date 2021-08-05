Equirus Group enters insurance broking biz with launch of Equirus Insurance

Mumbai-based investment bank Equirus Group has entered the insurance broking business under the Equirus Insurance brand. The vertical will offer services like risk consulting, insurance programme reviews, gap analysis, and risk premiums.

The insurance business aims to service clients with complex risks in sectors like infrastructure, fire and property, marine liability claims, and recurring and volume-based claims.

“We wish to help them understand the value of curating an efficient risk management matrix via our extensive research. We also want to assist them through our corporate help desks which cater to various lines of insurance risks across sectors. We would want to be counted amongst industry specialists,” said Arun Garg of Equirus Insurance.

Garg also said the company wants to specialise in large infrastructure and projects space. Prior to this the company has implemented large projects working with Reliance Group.

The insurance company aims to be an intermediary between corporates and insurance options by underwriting with an increased focus on risk management.