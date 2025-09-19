Equilibrium bags funding; Education Initiatives wraps up acquisition of Open Door
Equilibrium bags funding; Education Initiatives wraps up acquisition of Open Door

By Roshan Abraham

  • 19 Sep 2025
The Equilibrium team

Climate-tech startup Equilibrium secured funding in a seed round, while K12 learning platform Educational Initiatives (Ei) completed its acquisition of Open Door Education.

Equilibrium, a full-stack carbon project developer, has raised $3 million (Rs 26.4 crore) in a seed funding round from Kalaari Capital, Peak XV Partners, and Avaana Capital. 

The startup said the funds will support the expansion of eight pipeline projects across nine states, covering 120,000 hectares of land and engaging over 150,000 smallholder farmers. 

Founded by Siddhanth Jayaram, Equilibrium’s project portfolio spans agroforestry, regenerative agriculture, mangrove restoration, and biochar. These nature-based solutions sequester carbon, boost farmer incomes, and convert agricultural and biomass waste into valuable products. 

Educational Initiatives - Open Door 

Educational Initiatives, a Gaja Capital-backed K12 learning software platform, has completed its acquisition of Open Door Education.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This partnership will unite the complementary strengths in diagnostic assessments and thinking-focused evaluation to expand the transformative impact across schools in India and overseas," Bengaluru-headquartered Ei said in a statement.

Founded in 2001, Ei offers solutions like Ei ASSET, Ei Mindspark, and Ei CARES to measure and improve learning outcomes across grades and geographies. 

Open Door, founded in 2013, partners with schools to help students revisit and master core concepts through questions and practice modules.

