Indira IVF, Credila backer EQT set to float new Asia-focused PE fund

Premium Jimmy Mahtani, partner, EQT Asia

Swedish private equity major EQT is setting the stage for its ninth Asia-focused fund and a transition infrastructure strategy, the firm said in its half-yearly report. The development comes after the global PE player raised $11.2 billion for its BPEA VIII fund. According to media reports, the BPEA IX could fetch more ......