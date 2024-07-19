Indira IVF, Credila backer EQT set to float new Asia-focused PE fund

Premium
Swedish private equity major EQT is setting the stage for its ninth Asia-focused fund and a transition infrastructure strategy, the firm said in its half-yearly report. The development comes after the global PE player raised $11.2 billion for its BPEA VIII fund. According to media reports, the BPEA IX could fetch more ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.