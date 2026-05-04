Epic Group Inaugrates Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Odisha - India's fully first Net-Zero Carbon and Net-Zero Water Garment Facility
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Epic Group Inaugrates Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Odisha - India's fully first Net-Zero Carbon and Net-Zero Water Garment Facility

By Insights Focus

  • 04 May 2026
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Epic Group Inaugrates Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Odisha - India's fully first Net-Zero Carbon and Net-Zero Water Garment Facility

 

A US$100 Million Landmark Investment Spanning 40 Acres Sets a New Global Benchmark for Sustainable, Inclusive Industrial Manufacturing

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Epic Group, one of the world's leading vertically integrated apparel manufacturers, today inaugurated its state-of-the-art Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Khordha, Odisha — a landmark US$100 million investment that sets a new benchmark for sustainable industrial development in India. The Trimetro Manufacturing Campus was formally inaugurated by Shri. Sampad Chandra Swain, Honourable Industries Minister with key other key dignitaries from the ministry  and Mr. Ranjan Mahtani, Founder & Chairman, Epic Group, in the presence of senior leadership from Epic Group, key industry stakeholders, and government officials.

Backed by a US$100 million investment, the Trimetro Campus is India's first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment manufacturing facility. Spread across 40 acres, the Trimetro campus represents a powerful convergence of advanced manufacturing, environmental responsibility, and inclusive economic growth. Designed as one of India’s most future-ready garment manufacturing facilities, the campus will produce 20 million garments annually for global markets.

The project was supported in part by International Finance Corporation (IFC) through a $100 million debt financing package provided in 2024, which included a sustainability-linked loan and a green loan with sustainability-linked features. The IFC financing supported this facility as well as Epic Group's broader expansion initiatives across the region, including operations in Bangladesh.

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"At Epic, we believe that industrial progress and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. The Trimetro Manufacturing Campus is the embodiment of this belief — a model for how manufacturing can grow sustainably while contributing to the well-being of people and the planet. This is more than a factory; it is a blueprint for the future of global manufacturing," said Mr. Ranjan Mahtani, Founder & Chairman, Epic Group

Key Highlights at a Glance

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  • US$100 million investment by Epic Group 
  • India's first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment manufacturing campus 
  • 40 acres of state-of-the-art infrastructure in Khordha, Odisha 
  • 20 million garments annually for leading global brands 
  • 10,000 jobs created, with an 80% women workforce 
  • Net-Zero Carbon through solar, biomass, battery storage, and energy-efficient systems 
  • Net-Positive Water Balance through advanced water conservation and recycling 
  • Climate-resilient infrastructure including super-insulated buildings and biodiverse green space 

With a core focus on achieving Net-Zero Carbon emissions, Trimetro integrates renewable energy sources such as onsite and offsite solar power and sustainable biomass with energy-efficient systems, and battery storage to reduce emissions while delivering scalable manufacturing capabilities. The campus has also achieved a Net-Positive Water Balance by pioneering water conservation and recycling systems, significantly reducing its impact on the planet’s water resources.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

 

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