Enterprise SaaS platform Actyv.ai snags $5 mn in pre-series A round

Actyv.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) for B2B embedded, said it has raised pre-Series A funding of $5 million from Dubai-based 1Digi Investment management firm, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Global CEO, Actyv.ai.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to scale and expand globally, now that it has an established foothold in India.

“We have pioneered the B2B BNPL space in the closed loop ecosystem comprising enterprises, SMBs and financial institutions. Actyv.ai platform enables quick and efficient onboarding, comprehensive health assessment & scoring of SMBs.

As Category Creators we know there is a tremendous opportunity to bridge the gaps prevalent in the supply chain ecosystem globally," Raghunath said.

Actyv.ai is used by large enterprises such as Britannia, Nivea, Adani Wilmar and others to transform their supply chains and to empower their partners with an intuitive platform and financial products. Its scoring enables financial institutions to provide unsecured, low-interest, closed-loop credit (BNPL for B2B) for SMBs.

“We believe that Actyv.ai has the potential to reach the under-served category and evolve as a game changer in the B2B space.

“Our immediate focus now will be to onboard top-tier talent across R&D, product management and engineering, sales and marketing/business development and corporate development across India (multi-location), Singapore, London, Dubai and Eastern Europe,” Raghu added.