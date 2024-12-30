Endiya Partners, Z Nation, family offices write-off bet on oncology platform
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Endiya Partners, Z Nation, family offices write-off bet on oncology platform

Endiya Partners, Z Nation, family offices write-off bet on oncology platform

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 30 Dec 2024
Premium
Endiya Partners, Z Nation, family offices write-off bet on oncology platform
Credit: 123RF.com

A bunch of angel investors and family offices representing the likes of Hero Group’s Sunil Kant Munjal, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Burmans of Dabur, and Ronnie Screwvala, besides venture capital firm Endiya Capital and early-stage investor Z Nation Lab will have to write-off their investment in a technology-powered oncology platform.  Endiya ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Stakeboat Capital set to invest in botanical extracts maker

Healthcare

Exclusive: Stakeboat Capital set to invest in botanical extracts maker

Premium
Supriya Lifescience MD Saloni Wagh on adding capacity, topline target and more

Healthcare

Supriya Lifescience MD Saloni Wagh on adding capacity, topline target and more

Pro
Flashback 2024: Top healthcare deals of the year

Healthcare

Flashback 2024: Top healthcare deals of the year

Pro
Eight Roads Ventures likely signed off from 2024 with a forgettable exit in India

Healthcare

Eight Roads Ventures likely signed off from 2024 with a forgettable exit in India

Premium
Belgium's KOIS to set up fund for bets in assistive medtech sector

Healthcare

Belgium's KOIS to set up fund for bets in assistive medtech sector

Premium
GIC takes majority stake in TPG's India-anchored healthcare platform

Healthcare

GIC takes majority stake in TPG's India-anchored healthcare platform

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW