facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Encourage Capital picks up stake in MSME lender

Encourage Capital picks up stake in MSME lender

By Beena Parmar

  • 24 Apr 2023
Premium
Encourage Capital picks up stake in MSME lender
Credit: Thinkstock

New York-based Encourage Capital, through its private equity fund Encourage Solar Finance LP, has acquired a significant minority stake in a Mumbai-based impact-focused micro, small and medium sector enterprise (MSME) financier, marking its third investment from the fund. Encourage Capital, which was previously known as Wolfensohn Fund Management (WFM), has made ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Amethis to bet on Ninety One-backed firm from new pan-Africa PE fund

TMT

Exclusive: Amethis to bet on Ninety One-backed firm from new pan-Africa PE fund

Premium
Exclusive: Sanlam PE set for another South Africa buyout from mid-market fund

Consumer

Exclusive: Sanlam PE set for another South Africa buyout from mid-market fund

HDFC Bank acquires stake in Singapore-based PE fund manager

Finance

HDFC Bank acquires stake in Singapore-based PE fund manager

Premium
Encourage Capital picks up stake in MSME lender

Finance

Encourage Capital picks up stake in MSME lender

Ipca Labs may shell out up to $225 mn for majority stake in Unichem

TMT

Ipca Labs may shell out up to $225 mn for majority stake in Unichem

Premium
Canada's OMERS plans platform deal to bid for smart meter tenders

Infrastructure

Canada's OMERS plans platform deal to bid for smart meter tenders