Employee firm Courseplay, cybersecurity platform QNu Labs raise capital

Courseplay, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers enterprise solutions for automated training workflows, has raised Rs 3 crore ($402,919) in seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The platform, owned and operated by Firstventure Corporation Pvt Ltd, said that it will be deploying the fresh capital to acquire more customers as well as to build artificial intelligence-powered solutions.

Courseplay also eyes expansions across India, Southeast Asia and Midde East, the company said in a statement.

Courseplay provides end-to-end solutions in training delivery, employee engagement, workflow automation and impact measurement. In 2020, the startup claims to have engaged almost 400,000 employees across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

The company claims to have over 100,000 activities on its platform including e-learning titles, behavioural scorecards, coaching evaluations, performance management, assessments among others.

Courseplay, founded by Arjun Gupta in 2016, said that it captures data to provide growth recommendations to them and their teams through its web application, chatbot, and Android and iOS mobile applications.

“Courseplay is changing the way employers look at enabling their teams for professional and personal development. Skill development alone is not going to cut it in this day and age, employers need to look at the growth and experience of their employees in the company,” said Arjun Gupta, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Courseplay.

QNu Labs

Quantum-safe cybersecurity technology company QNu Labs Pvt Ltd has raised an undisclosed amount from deep-tech venture capital firm Speciale Invest.

WAOO Partners LLP and another venture capital fund, which the company did not name, along with a few angel investors and promoters also participated in the funding round, the company said.

QNu Labs said that it plans to use the funds for research and development, and to extend its range of products and technology to cater to a wider customer base through associations in the US and Europe.

The company is also looking at building partnerships for satellite-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology, it said. QNu Labs plans to hire product and technology industry experts to strengthen their core team, the company said.

Founded in 2016 by Sunil Gupta and Srinivasa Rao Aluri, the company provides cybersecurity solutions to safeguard organisational data on the internet, in data centres and in the cloud, it said.

QNu Labs said that it plans to cater to sectors including defence, government, healthcare, financial institutions and telecommunications among others.

"We envision accelerating the deployment of quantum secure solutions in the enterprise market, specifically in the BFSI, healthcare, and telecom sectors. In the next 12-18 months, we are planning to expand our footprints globally by launching unique & compelling quantum security solutions for customers with the mission of making quantum-safe cybersecurity technology ubiquitous,” said Gupta, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, QNu Labs.