Elevation Capital to expand consumer portfolio with bet on footwear brand

Premium Ravi Adusumalli, co-managing partner, Elevation Capital

Venture capital and growth equity investment firm Elevation Capital is all set to grow its exposure to the consumer sector with a bet on a homegrown footwear brand, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The VC firm is one of the most active investors in technology startups but has ......