Elevation Capital spins a multi-bagger from a low-key portfolio bet

Pro Mridul Arora, partner, Elevation Capital

​Domestic venture capital firm Elevation Capital, which typically makes early-stage bets but forayed into late-stage investing with the launch of a dedicated fund earlier this year, has divested nearly half of its stake in a financial services company spinning a multi-bagger from a low-profile investment. The VC firm, which has monetised ......