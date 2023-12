Elevation Capital signing off from six-year-old portfolio company

Pro Elevation Capital co-managing partners Ravi Adusumalli (left) and Mukul Arora | Credit: Elevation Capital

Venture capital firm Elevation Capital has again pressed the exit button on a portfolio bet, in the process divesting over four-fifth of its stake and signalling its intent to fully exit the six-year-old investment. The firm, which raised $670 million for a new fund last year and is one of the ......