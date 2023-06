Elevation Capital’s nearly decade-old bet shines

Premium Elevation Capital co-managing partners Ravi Adusumalli (left) and Mukul Arora | Credit: Elevation Capital

Venture capital firm Elevation Capital, one of the most active investors in Indian technology startups that has over the years made a name for itself successfully steering a number of companies to the public market, has tweaked a plan to harvest money from a non-tech portfolio company. The firm, which raised ......