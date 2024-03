Elevation Capital presses sell button with over 10x bagger

Premium Elevation Capital co-managing partners Ravi Adusumalli (left) and Mukul Arora | Credit: Elevation Capital

Venture capital firm Elevation Capital, one of the most active investors in Indian technology startups over the last decade, has started the new year with a profitable exit, even as Paytm, one of its most celebrated bets in the fintech sector, is currently facing grave challenges. The VC firm, which raised ......