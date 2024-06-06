Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners to score multibagger returns from tech bet

Pro
Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners, two of the most active venture capital investors in Indian startups, are set to generate multibagger returns from a new-age technology company by partially monetizing their investments. Elevation, previously known as SAIF Partners, and Peak XV, earlier known as Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia, ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.