Elevation Capital, Peak XV eyeing multimillion outcomes as Meesho seeks $5.6 bn valuation

Premium
Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners, two of India’s most prolific venture capital firms, are looking at multi-million-dollar outcomes from their investments in Meesho Ltd even though the ecommerce startup is targeting a lower valuation than previously anticipated in its initial public offering. Bengaluru-based Meesho, which competes with the likes of ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.