facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

By Malvika Maloo

  • 26 Apr 2023
Premium
Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit
Elevation Capital co-managing partners Ravi Adusumalli (left) and Mukul Arora | Credit: Elevation Capital

Multi-stage investment firm Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) has firmly pressed the sell button on one of its legacy bets in the country that will likely help it generate almost $600 million from the exit.   Elevation, which is known for its venture capital investment practice but has over the years made multiple bets ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Lightspeed leads fresh round in healthtech startup

Healthcare

Lightspeed leads fresh round in healthtech startup

VC firms unite to guide startups on net zero

Finance

VC firms unite to guide startups on net zero

Premium
Who really are the LPs in early-stage funds in India?

Finance

Who really are the LPs in early-stage funds in India?

Niro, HerKey, Superfoods Valley mop up early-stage funding; Kotak, others back Nkure

TMT

Niro, HerKey, Superfoods Valley mop up early-stage funding; Kotak, others back Nkure

Premium
Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Finance

Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group

Infrastructure

Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group