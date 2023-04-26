Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Premium
Multi-stage investment firm Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) has firmly pressed the sell button on one of its legacy bets in the country that will likely help it generate almost $600 million from the exit. Elevation, which is known for its venture capital investment practice but has over the years made multiple bets ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.