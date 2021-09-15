B2B networking platform Anar raises seed funding led by Elevation Capital, Accel

Anar, a business-to-business networking platform focused on small and medium businesses, said on Wednesday it has raised $6.2 million (Rs 84 crore) in a seed funding round led by Elevation Capital and Accel.

The round also saw First Cheque and Utsav Somani of iSeed; Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pratilipi; and Farid Ahsan, co-founder of ShareChat.

Others in the round include Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, co-founders of Meesho, and BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani.

Launched In February 2020 by Nishank Jain and Sanjay Bhat, the Anar business app caters to small and medium businesses across the value chain, from manufacturers to retailers to resellers, helping them connect and interact with one another.

The company said the app aims to build a B2B networking platform for small and medium businesses across India, which will enable over 70 million firms to get access to a network, create their digital identity, and find a place to stay updated with industry trends.

Anar said the platform has gained over two lakh registered businesses. It has onboarded businesses across jewellery, clothing, grocery stores, and footwear segments.