Electric mobility company JBM gets $100 mn commitment from offshore investors

Pro Credit: JBM Auto website

Electric mobility company JBM Ecolife Mobility, part of the listed auto-component company JBM Auto Ltd, has secured $100 million in commitment from offshore investors. The company, which earlier this year won the tender for electric buses from Convergence Energy Services Ltd, is raising $100 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) ......