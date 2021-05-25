Electric vehicle startup Simple Energy ropes in UiPath\'s Subramanian as board member

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Simple Energy has appointed Raghunath Subramanian to its board, the company said in a statement.

He is also the board member and non-executive chairman of UiPath India, the local unit of US-headquartered Romanian software company.

Subramanian has also invested an undisclosed amount in Simple Energy.

Subramanian, who is the founding management member of UiPath and has served as its India president and CEO, has also invested in more than the eight deep-tech and high-growth startups.

Last week, Simple Energy said it is in talks to raise $15 million (around Rs 110 crore) as part of its Series A funding round in the third quarter of 2021.

The onboarding of Subramanian comes ahead of Simple Energy rolling out its maiden vehicle model in August this year, according to the statement.

“Addition to the board is imperative at this hour as we are in the crucial phase before the launch. Board members like Subramanian will certainly help in scaling up the company’s operations with the amount of expertise and the experience they bring,” said Suhas Rajkumar, co-founder and CEO of Simple Energy.

Besides Simple Energy, Subramanian has also recently invested in Dubai-based Novo Healthcare and Bengaluru-based Triquetra Healthcare and Technology.

His other investments include those in Mumbai-based Socialswag Technology Pvt Ltd, Chennai-based TenderCuts, Bengaluru-based Billionloans Financial Services Pvt Ltd and Actyv.

Subramanian also serves on the board of most of these companies.

Simple Energy

Founded by Rajkumar and Shreshth Mishra in September 2019, Simple Energy will be launching its first flagship electric scooter, priced at Rs 1.10-1.20 lakh, on 15 August this year.

In the first phase, the e-scooter will make its debut in Bengaluru, followed by Chennai and Hyderabad. The company plans to eventually expand its presence to other cities as well.

Apart from its manufacturing facility, Simple Energy also has its research and development unit in Bengaluru.