Ekkaa Electronics, Pantherun Technologies, UGX.ai, others raise funding

Electronics system design and manufacturing startup Ekkaa Electronics, data encryption company Pantherun Technologies, deep-tech startup UGX.ai, healthtech firm Fastest.Health, and jewellery marketplace Eternz have raised early-stage funding, the companies said.

Ekkaa Electronics, an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) company, raised Rs 108 crore ($12.2 million) in its Series A round.

The round was led by marquee investors such as Mukul Mahavir Aggarwal, the Varun Daga family, MAIQ Growth Scheme, Caprize Aurix, and other family offices. Six Stone Capital acted as transaction advisor.

Founded in 2018, Noida-based Ekkaa offers end-to-end solutions across design, development, and large-scale production for domestic and global brands. Its offerings span smart TVs, washing machines, speakers, induction cooktops, and air coolers.

“The funds raised will enable us to expand our manufacturing capacities, strengthen R&D capabilities, and invest in cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation. We aim to not only serve global OEMs but also contribute significantly to the Make in India mission by building a robust, export-ready ecosystem,” said Sagar Gupta, managing director of Ekkaa Electronics.

Pantherun Technologies, a data encryption company, has bagged $12 million (Rs 106 crore) in a Series A round led by Sahasrar Capital Investors and Lucky Investment Managers.

Existing investors Capital 2B (Info Edge), 8X Ventures, Real Time Angel Fund (GrowX), and new investor Founders Collective Fund also participated.

Bengaluru-based Pantherun provides real-time encryption solutions to secure data on any device.

“This funding is a pivotal step in our journey. We will expand globally, deepen our R&D, and bring new products to market that make strong encryption simple to deploy and consistent across devices,” said Srinivas Shekar, co-founder and CEO, Pantherun Technologies.

UGX.ai, a deep-tech startup focused on the manufacturing sector, has raised $1 million in seed funding led by Blue Ocean Venture Partners.

Other participants included DeVC, iSeed, Atrium Ventures, Point One Capital, and marquee angel investors such as Ramakant Sharma of Livspace, Prateek Maheshwari of PhysicsWallah, Lovleen Bhatia of Edureka, Meghna Agarwal of IndiQube, Varun Pahwa of Pahwa Group, Asad Khan of LambdaTest, and Dinesh Prasad, former Qualcomm India and south Asia head.

Founded by Abhishek Kumar, Ankur Singh, Ankit Agarwal, and Prakhar Nigam, the startup offers an integrated hardware, middleware, and software platform.

The funds will be used to accelerate the expansion and adoption of the company’s full-stack Smart Manufacturing Execution System platform.

Fastest.Health, a healthtech startup, has raised Rs 1.2 crore in a pre-seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The capital will support sales, marketing, geographical expansion, technological enhancement, and hiring of key resources.

The startup provides an on-demand diagnostic platform, offering 15-minute doorstep sample collection and 90-minute report delivery across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Eternz, a curated jewellery marketplace, closed its pre-Series A round led by Multiply Venture Partners. Existing investors such as venture capital firm Kae Capital, Gemba Capital, IIMA Ventures, and TDV Partners also participated.

New backers included Twin & Bull and angel investors Raghunandhan, founder of Zolve and Taxi For Sure, and Nandan Reddy, COO of Swiggy.

Founded by Arthi Ramalingam, Eternz features more than 180 curated brands across fine gold, silver, and fashion jewellery, including global brands.

The startup will use the capital to expand deeper into key geographies in India, strengthen its core leadership team, scale marketing initiatives, and enhance its tech-driven customer experience.

