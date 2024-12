Eight Roads Ventures likely signed off from 2024 with a forgettable exit in India

Pro Prem Pavoor, managing partner and head - India ventures, Eight Roads

Venture capital firm Eight Roads Ventures, which makes technology and healthcare-focussed investments across the globe including in China, Japan, Europe, Israel and the US, has scored an exit from its India portfolio. The VC firm has struck over half a dozen investments and top-up bets on existing portfolio companies in India this ......