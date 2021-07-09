Eight Roads Ventures promotes Ashish Venkataramani to partner

Eight Roads Ventures India and Southeast Asia, which is part of Fidelity-backed global investment firm Eight Roads, on Friday said it has promoted Ashish Venkataramani to the post of partner.

Venkataramani will be the fifth partner in India and will continue to support investments in healthcare, said the venture capital firm in a statement.

Venkataramani had joined Eight Roads as principal in 2019. Prior to this, he was with pharmaceuticals major Pfizer as senior director and business unit head. He previously worked with Boston Consulting Group and Accenture.

Eight Roads has been active in beefing up its top management in the past year and this is the second promotion to the partner level that the venture capital firm has announced this year.

Earlier in January 2021, Eight Roads elevated Aditya Systla to partner position. https://www.vccircle.com/eight-roads-promotes-aditya-systla-to-partner-post Systla supports the venture capital firm's investments in technology, consumer and financial services.

Last year in March, it said it appointed Shirish Belapure, who was managing director at Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd, as venture partner to strengthen its focus on the life sciences segment.

Later last year, the venture capital firm also appointed two new venture partners -- Stephanie Robotham and James Ireson -- to strengthen its focus on the enterprise technology portfolio.

Eight Roads has been investing in India since 2007. The venture capital firm, with assets under management of $1 billion, has over 40 active portfolio firms across healthcare, technology, consumer and financial services sectors in the country.

It has backed companies such as PharmEasy, Laurus Labs, Icertis, Cipla Health, Shadowfax, Whatfix, and Northern Arc Capital.