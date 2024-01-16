Egyptian PE firm Ezdehar strikes second bet in a week

Premium
Egyptian mid-market focussed private equity firm Ezdehar, which hit the final close of its latest vehicle in 2022 with an oversubscription, has struck a fresh bet in a Cairo-based digital healthcare startup, it is learnt. The firm has picked up a minority stake in pharmacy benefits management platform Yodawy, its second ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.