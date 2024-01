Egyptian PE firm Ezdehar strikes control deal for apparel retailer

Premium Amir Mishriky, managing director, Ezdehar

Egyptian private equity firm Ezdehar, which invests in mid-market businesses, has acquired a majority stake in a Cairo-based apparel company, marking its first new deal in about a year and a half. The PE firm, which is deploying its second fund that raised $175.7 million in 2022 after overshooting its target ......