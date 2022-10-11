Edtech firm Lead elevates 2 officials to CXO level

L to R: Anupam Gurani, chief business and marketing officer and Manoj Naik, chief financial and operations officer, Lead

WestBridge Capital-backed Leadership Boulevard Pvt. Ltd, which runs school edtech platform Lead, has promoted Anupam Gurani as chief business and marketing officer and Manoj Naik as chief finance and operations officer.

The move comes in view of Lead’s scaling up its growth in partner school network as it aims to reach 60,000 schools and 25 million students by 2026.

In addition to his marketing responsibilities, Gurani will now also drive customer success and revenue generation at Lead, while Naik will also lead the supply chain and procurement business, in addition to leading financial operations at the company, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The opportunity to build on our current momentum for growth and student confidence-building through School edtech is tremendous,” said Gurani, who had earlier led teams in companies such as Disney+ Hotstar, Vodafone, Google and Reckitt, across India and Southeast Asia.

Naik, on the other hand had earlier led finance, commercial and technology operations in GE Capital, ManipalCigna Health Insurance and Fullerton Securities.

Earlier this year, Lead joined the unicorn club after raising $100 million as a part of its Series E funding round led by WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures. Unicorns are private companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more.

Advertisement

The company, founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah in 2012, witnessed a robust revenue growth in 2020-21 (FY21). Lead's revenue from operations nearly doubled to Rs 57 crore from Rs 29 crore a year earlier. However, the company’s loss widened multifold to Rs 126 crore from Rs 36 crore a year earlier.

Share article on Leave Your Comments