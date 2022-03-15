Edtech firm Career Launcher acqui-hires Knowledge Tree

CL Educate Ltd, which runs edtech platform Career Launcher, on Monday said it has acqui-hired its franchisee Knowledge Tree.

Career Launcher said Knowledge Tree will be leading its Delhi-NCR team, aimed at driving its business growth via a blended model approach.

Founded in 2007 by Deepak Madan and Jitin Arora, Knowledge Tree is a CL Educate franchisee that operates three centres across Faridabad and Gurgaon.

The platform claims to have helped over 15,000 students to appear in various competitive exams. It has a team of over 40 members.

"Our consistent focus to maximise shareholder returns continues as we respond to the post-Covid-19 world through specific strategies and structures. We see ourselves on a very good trajectory for the next 36-48 months of undiluted execution focus. This is another step in that direction," said Nikhil Mahajan, Executive Director, Finance Group CEO, CL Educate.

"Our team is delighted at this integration as it offers faster and wider career growth for all our team members too," said Jitin Arora, Co-Founder at Knowledge Tree.

Sujatha Kshirsagar, President and Chief Business Officer at Career Launcher said that they are looking to double revenues in Delhi-NCR through aggressive product and distribution expansion in the next 36 months.

Notably, Madan and Arora worked at CL as employees before taking up franchisee centres in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Founded by Satya Narayanan R, Career Launcher is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CL Educate. It offers a wide variety of programs in diverse segments through personalised offerings for MBA, LAW, IPM, UPSC, CUCE, among others.