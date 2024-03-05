facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Edelweiss Alternatives hits funding milestone for second infra-focussed fund

Edelweiss Alternatives hits funding milestone for second infra-focussed fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 05 Mar 2024
Edelweiss Alternatives hits funding milestone for second infra-focussed fund
Venkat Ramaswamy, vice chairman, Edelweiss Group and chairman, Edelweiss Asset Management

Mumbai-based alternative asset manager, Edelweiss Alternatives, which is in the process of raising capital for its second infrastructure fund, has hit a fundraising milestone even as it is yet to mark the investment vehicle’s final close.

The fund, Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus II has raised about Rs 8,000 crore (about $967 million) for the alternative investment fund (AIF), from limited partners (LPs) including global pension funds, domestic and offshore institutions, family office and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs).

“The previous performance of IYP I led the existing base of large investors to increase their commitments significantly in the second fund. Our focus on investments and asset management with large in-house operating expertise supported by continuing investments in technology and processes which we believe has helped us to be ahead in the industry,” said Subahoo Chordia, the president and head of real assets at Edelweiss Alternatives.

Advertisement

He added that the offshore capital has been raised primarily from pension and insurance institutions and is seeing more interest from these institutions.

According to Venkat Ramaswamy, the vice chairman of Edelweiss Group, the market opportunity in India for core infrastructure assets is likely to grow to about $2.5 trillion in the next 3-4 years, helping the infrastructure platform to further scale its investments in the sector through the AIFs.

So far, the alternative asset manager has signed an agreement with L&T and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to buy a portfolio of eight road assets and a transmission line, which are cumulatively valued at Rs 6,000 crore.

Advertisement

The Mumbai-based alternative asset manager raised the first infrastructure fund, IYP I in 2020, securing Rs 3,300 crore in capital. The fund is now fully deployed and has exited two transmission assets to AnZen InvIT. Its current portfolio includes 12 solar projects, three annuity road projects and one toll road project.

The alternative asset manager’s assets under management (AUM) are valued at over Rs 50,000 crore or $6.3 billion. While a chunk of its AUM comprises private credit, valued at about Rs 35,000 crore or about $4.2 billion, other asset classes include real estate, special situations, and infrastructure yield.

Among other players in the infrastructure AIF space, Mumbai-based Neo Asset Management has raised about Rs 750 crore, VCCircle reported in December, as it plans to raise about Rs 2,000 crore for its AIF. The vehicle was launched in August last year and is likely to be wrapped up for fundraising in the next six months.

Advertisement
Edelweiss AlternativesSubahoo ChordiaVenkat Ramaswamy

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Blue Lotus, NAV Capital invest in renewable energy firm Matrix Gas

Infrastructure

Blue Lotus, NAV Capital invest in renewable energy firm Matrix Gas

Edelweiss Alternatives hits funding milestone for second infra-focussed fund

Infrastructure

Edelweiss Alternatives hits funding milestone for second infra-focussed fund

Premium
Spotlight: Can AT Capital's legacy help Juniper Green Energy meet its bold targets?

Infrastructure

Spotlight: Can AT Capital's legacy help Juniper Green Energy meet its bold targets?

Actis-backed Blupine Energy acquires select India assets from Acme Group

Infrastructure

Actis-backed Blupine Energy acquires select India assets from Acme Group

Premium
Adenia Partners ropes in three LPs to acquire South Africa's The Courier Guy

Infrastructure

Adenia Partners ropes in three LPs to acquire South Africa's The Courier Guy

CapitaLand acquires first phase of Pune IT park project

Infrastructure

CapitaLand acquires first phase of Pune IT park project

Advertisement